'Camera Doesn't Really Do It Justice': Waterspout On Lake Eufaula Captured On Social Media

This past weekend, tornadoes ravaged many towns in Oklahoma, turning places like Sulphur into rubble. Folks in the Crowder area experienced a possible tornado as well. Many posted photos and videos on social media of a waterspout on Lake Eufaula.

Curtis Roulain captured some video from his house.

“When I went outside, I just happened to notice it; I thought, ‘That looks funny,’ and I looked at it a little closer and said, ‘Oh, that's a tornado,’” he said.

He’s lived in Oklahoma his whole life and says he’s seen tornados going into water but never seen one that close.

“The camera doesn’t really do it justice, because it kind of made it look like it was further away than it was, but I could actually see the water turbulating up," he said.

While Roulain was about half a mile away, Joshua Padilla was a little closer.

"Face to face about 200 yards away, I was like ‘that’s pretty cool,’" Padilla said.

Instead of seeking shelter, Padilla decided to chase the storm.

“As I’m driving over 69 Highway right there in that general area, I look up, and it passes right in front of me, I'm like, ‘hey, I’m gonna go down 69 and go check that out, so I cruised down and followed it,” he said.

He says the waterspout never left the lake, and he knows things could have been way worse.

Now, Padilla is in Sulphur with his tree company, helping with the cleanup.

“It's pretty devastating out here,” he said.

He watched the waterspout with awe, but as he looked at all the damage in Sulphur, he felt a different kind of disbelief.