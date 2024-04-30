Neighbors Remember 16-Year-Old Shot And Killed At Tulsa Apartment

Neighbors told News On 6 they think at least a dozen shots were fired at cars, buildings and people around 7 p.m. on April 29 at the Midtown Park Apartments near 21st and Memorial. Terry Bowen said he lives next door to Valin's brother, and he rushed to the scene to help, but it was too late.

-

Some witnesses were kids, and others ran to help.

Tulsa police described the crime scene as the size of a football field and said that is where 16-year-old Valin Bell was killed and another 16-year-old boy was critically hurt Monday night.

"I just pray for those kids, man,” said Shannon Davis, another neighbor.

"That was a hard moment for me,” said Bowen. “I've never held a human in my hands and watched the life fade out of them."

Valin's family is not ready to go on camera but said they will miss him greatly and described him as kind and determined.

Loved ones shared photos of Valin from 2017 and say he loved his family and video games and just got his first car.

"If it's affected me this greatly, I can only imagine the impact that it had on the family itself," said Bowen.

Davis said one of the victims was near his apartment door after the shooting.

"That's really close to home,” said Davis. “He tried to get some help."

The shooting has left neighbors heartbroken and worried.

Debra Minor, whose company manages the apartments, tells News On 6 over the phone that the complex has a security guard patrolling every night and that this is unusual.

"We screen our residents well too,” said Minor. “We've got a good community of people that live there."

Police said they found two guns at the scene but have not said who the weapons may belong to or what led to the shooting.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.