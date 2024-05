A truck overturned on the Cherokee Turnpike in Mayes County and blocked the roadway. The roadway has since been cleared.

The crash was on the eastbound lane of the Cherokee Turnpike near mile marker 11.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responded to the scene to clear the roadway.

