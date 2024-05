Oklahoma angler Zack Birge took home his first Bass Pro Tour win over the weekend at Lake Eufaula.

By: News On 6

Birge caught 17 fish with a total weight of 46 pounds and 10 ounces.

The effort also netted Birge the $100,000 prize and a trophy.

The next Bass Pro Event is Heavy Hitters in Florida from May 18 through the 23.