Son Of Missing Barnsdall Tornado Victim Shares Last Conversation

Family and first responders are still searching for 81-year-old Wayne Hogue after Monday's EF-4 tornado touched down in Barnsdall, destroying most of the town.

Wayne's son, Richard Hogue, spent Tuesday looking for him near where debris from his home was found.

Before the storm, Richard called his dad to tell him to shelter.

"And I told him, I said, Hey, you got a storm coming in. He's like, Yeah, that's what I heard. This is bad. It's like yeah, I'm just gonna put my trust in Jesus. Either I stay here, and he protects me, or I go home, or one of the other," said Hogue.

That was the last conversation Richard had with his dad before his calls went unanswered later that night after the storms had passed.

"I have a friend that we go to church with that was over there that worked for Osage County, so he was texting me and let me know that dad’s house was gone," said Hogue.

Richard, his wife Tamara, and volunteers spent the day searching debris, the nearby creek, and calling hospitals looking for Wayne.

"There’s no telling. I mean, it was a tornado. Who knows where he’s at?" said Hogue.

Hogue’s faith is what’s getting him through, and that's the same faith he says gave his dad peace right before the tornado hit.

"If you've ever met him, you would have known that he loved Jesus. That was his thing," said Hogue. "So just having that peace knowing that one day we'll be together again, you know, it's only the good Lord knows how long it'll be, but eventually, we'll be together."

The search will resume on Wednesday.

