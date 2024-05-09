Man Shot In Tulsa Apartment; Police Search For Shooter

One man was injured in a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex early Thursday morning, police said.

By: News On 6

One man was injured in a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex early Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near 61st and Peoria at the Savanna Landing Apartments, officers said.

A man was beating on an apartment door and the residents inside told him to leave, according to police. A few moments later, someone fired shots into the apartment and hit a man in the arm, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated and is expected to be OK, police said.

Police said they don't know who the shooter is at this time.