Church Studio Shines Light On Local Artists, Celebrates Tulsa's Rich Music History

The Church Studio is located in the heart of the Pearl District and is a time capsule that's rich in music history. The Executive Director Stanton Doyle talked with us about the Tulsa landmark, and how local musicians are now being celebrated.

By: News On 6

-

The Church Studio is located in the heart of the Pearl District and is a time capsule that's rich in music history.

The structure was originally built to be a church in 1915. In the early 1970s, it became a recording studio. Music icon and Tulsa native, Leon Russell purchased it shortly after.

The Church Studio reopened in 2022 and is now open to the public. People from all over the world have visited. | CLICK HERE to learn more.

The museum now houses Russell’s old green bidet and a soundboard that has been used by bands like U2 and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Executive Director Stanton Doyle dropped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the history of this Tulsa landmark, and how local musicians are now being celebrated at The Church Studio.