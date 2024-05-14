Pittsburg County Sheriff Charged With Embezzlement

Prosecutors charged Pittsburg County Sheriff Christopher Morris with embezzlement. District Attorney Jack Thorp is handling the case and says Morris broke the law while replacing a sheriff's office UTV.

Tuesday, May 14th 2024, 4:47 pm

By: News On 6


PITTSBURG COUNTY -

Prosecutors say Morris bought a UTV for personal use-sold it-then had the county buy it for the sheriff's office.

The OSBI says Morris presented the vehicle as new to bypass state bidding requirements and defrauded the county.

Morris posted about the charge on Facebook-calling it election interference. He also said he's done nothing wrong.

Morris was processed through jail and then released on bond.
