Silver Alert Canceled, 76-Year-Old Man Located

By: News On 6

-

5:15 p.m. Update: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has canceled the Silver Alert for Bud Pruitt. OHP said he has been located.

---

A Silver Alert has been activated for a 76-year-old man by the Tulsa Police Department.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Bud Pruitt was last known to be driving on Interstate 40 from Oklahoma to California on Thursday.

OHP said he was driving a white 2022 GMC Yukon with Oklahoma tag BPC001.

He recently suffered a stroke and is known to have dementia and heart issues, authorities say.

He's approximately 5-foot-9, weighing 210 pounds with white hair and green eyes.

If you have details on his location, call 911.



