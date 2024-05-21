Tulsa Community Theater Making History With Longest-Running Play In The US

The Spotlight Theater is the location of the longest-running play in the United States, "The Drunkard." Volunteer actors and crew keep up the tradition of performing the play every Saturday, many times to sold-out audiences.

By: News On 6

A community theater is making history right in the heart of Tulsa. The Spotlight Theater is the location of the longest-running play in the United States, "The Drunkard." It's been performed since 1953.

Today, volunteer actors and crew keep up the tradition of performing the play every Saturday, many times to sold-out audiences.

John Beasley with the Spotlight Theater joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the history of the play and the theater.

