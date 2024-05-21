75 Years Of News On 6: Deadly EF5 Tornado Rips Through Moore 11 Years Ago

News On 6 has now been covering Oklahoma news for 75 years, and we have seen all kinds of weather since the station signed on back in 1949. On May 20, 2013, an EF5 tornado hit central Oklahoma, and chief meteorologist Travis Meyer was on the air tracking the storm system when video of the damage came into the station.

By: News On 6

News On 6 has now been covering Oklahoma news for 75 years, and we have seen all kinds of weather since the station signed on back in 1949. On May 20, 2013, an EF5 tornado hit central Oklahoma, killing 24 people, including seven children at Plaza Towers Elementary.

The tornado stayed on the ground for 40 minutes, cutting a 20-mile path of destruction.