By: News On 6

Tulsa's city pools are getting ready to open for the summer season.

City splash pads and water playgrounds open this Friday, May 24.

Pools at Lacy, Reed, Whiteside and McClure Pools open June 1.

Pool admission is $3 per person per day. Opening day is free.