Boil Order Lifted For City Of Hominy

By: News On 6

-

A boil order is no longer in effect in Hominy following the latest Department of Environmental Quality check.

The city has been under a boil order for a few weeks since the water tested positive for E. coli.

The DEQ said all tests have now come back negative.

They said users should run their faucets for 10 to 20 minutes to flush their water lines.

Everyone will also get a $10 credit on their June and July water bills.

