Boil Order Lifted For City Of Hominy

A boil order is no longer in effect in Hominy following the latest check by the Department of Environmental Quality.

Wednesday, May 22nd 2024, 5:10 pm

By: News On 6


HOMINY, Okla. -

A boil order is no longer in effect in Hominy following the latest Department of Environmental Quality check.

The city has been under a boil order for a few weeks since the water tested positive for E. coli.

The DEQ said all tests have now come back negative.

They said users should run their faucets for 10 to 20 minutes to flush their water lines.

Everyone will also get a $10 credit on their June and July water bills.

Related: E. Coli Found In Hominy Drinking Water, Boil Order Issued
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 22nd, 2024

May 23rd, 2024

May 22nd, 2024

May 22nd, 2024

Top Headlines

May 23rd, 2024

May 23rd, 2024

May 23rd, 2024

May 23rd, 2024