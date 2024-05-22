Search For Next Tulsa Police Chief Narrowed To 5 Candidates

The search for Tulsa's new police chief has been narrowed to five candidates.

The search for Tulsa's new police chief has been narrowed to five candidates.

Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks, Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish, Major Laurel Roberts, Deputy Chief Dennis Larson and Major Matt McCord are the finalists.

Those came from an original list of eight candidates.

Current Chief Wendell Franklin is retiring at the end of July to take a job in the private sector.

The Tulsa Police Department has announced candidates for the soon-to-be vacant Police Chief position.

TPD released the photos and names of the eight internal candidates who submitted their applications.

The candidates are Major Alexander, Deputy Chief Brooks, Deputy Chief Dalgleish, Major Espy, Deputy Chief Larsen, Major McCord, Major Roberts, & Major Wollmershauser.

Mayor GT Bynum will now begin the selection process. Chief Wendell Franklin announced he's stepping down in July.