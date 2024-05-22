People In Sapulpa Assessing Property Damage After Hailstorm

A hailstorm swept through northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday, damaging many people's property. Some say the hail lasted for about 30 minutes and came in three stages: dime, nickel, and even golf ball-size hail that left damage to plenty of homes and cars.

People in Sapulpa started to clean up after strong winds and hail swept through the city. They picked up the sticks and leaves that covered their neighborhoods, but Elliott Sumrall tried not to let it put a dent in his day.

"Hail sale here in Sapulpa, so come on by and get a discount on all of them," he said.

Sumrall said the entire lot at Bishop's Corner Auto Sales had damage.

"You can see it's broken the back glass out; the thing looks like a golf ball," he said.

Many windshields and car hoods took a beating.

"This one front end and back glass is broken on this car," said Sumrall.

Just a few streets behind, one man heard it coming down on his roof.

"About a couple popcorns in a microwave," Michael Burke said, describing the sound.

Burke has lived in Sapulpa for more than 30 years. He said he just finished paying off the roof on his home.

"That's my hard-earned money, so I'm kind of nervous."

He had damaged not just one, but two roofs, including his greenhouse.

"Right here, it's got a crack, another crack, another crack right here, and here's one," he said pointing out the damage.

There would be insurance claims to file and customers to notify, but in the meantime, a little humor didn't hurt.

"There's damage on every vehicle so it's kind of like what you do, again hail sale in Sapulpa," Sumrall laughed.

The dealership said it was working on contacting customers who had already put a deposit on some of the damaged cars.