'Very, Very Upsetting': Tulsa Athletic Club Semi-Pro Soccer Season Canceled Following Suspension From NPSL

A semi-pro soccer club’s upcoming season is canceled after its league suspended the team for this season. One of the owners of Tulsa Athletic Club says he doesn’t know why the decision was made and it’s frustrating for the players and fans.

The team was looking forward to defending it’s national title this year, but with the suspension, they will not get the chance.

Hicks Park near 31st and Mingo is home for the Tulsa Athletic Club, but unless something changes, the stands will be empty this season after the National Premier Soccer League suspended the semi-pro team for the season.

“We already had players coming on, we already had fans making arrangements and everything like that,” said Vinny Oliveira, a player for the team since 2019 and team captain of three years. “It’s just very, very upsetting.”

Oliveira and his teammates say they are shocked after learning they will not be able to defend their league championship.

“It is so frustrating to lose without being able to control the outcome,” he said. “Just let the players play man. Let the player’s play.”

Club owner Sonny Dalesandro says the team has dealt with complaints from the league about Hicks Park as a home venue. He says the park has been upgraded, and the league hasn’t provided specific recommendations on what else could be fixed.

“If you came to us with X, Y and Z, we’ll address those, find a remedy and move forward,” said Dalesandro. “To not be given anything to work and to be kept in this holding pattern is just frustrating.”

Dalesandro thinks the players and fans deserve a clear answer.

“The least you owe an organization is some clarity on why you’re taking these actions,” he said. “They continually failed to do so. We’ve worked with the league in good faith, done our due diligence in being a good partner and yet, we continually are treated the way that we’re treated.”

The club plans to announce a schedule of exhibition games to be played this season. The National Soccer Premier League declined to comment, citing pending litigation.