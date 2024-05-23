Advocates Working To Bridge The Gap In Mental Health Services In Tulsa

Grand Mental Health’s goal is to break the stigma related to mental health, including depression, anxiety, or more severe issues that may require a higher level treatment.

By: News On 6

-

Grand Mental Health is working to bring more attention to the importance of mental health to communities across Green Country.

Leaders are using data to target areas where people need the most resources in the Tulsa metro. This is being done through its campaign “Leading Change Advancing Care."

The agency is working with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to identify areas and communities most in need.

The campaign focuses heavily on east and north Tulsa, while working with community partners and the people who live there.

Grand Mental Health’s goal is to break the stigma related to mental health, including depression, anxiety, or more severe issues that may require a higher level treatment.

This is something leaders like Ron Brady said is filling a big need especially after the pandemic.

“There’s a huge gap in the number of people that are in need of services versus those currently receiving the services. I think in Tulsa County alone it's something like an 89 percent gap in the number of people receiving services versus those in need of services," Brady explained.

From January to April, Grand Mental Health has seen a 138 percent increase in number of clients served in Tulsa.