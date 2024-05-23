State Department Of Education Reviews TPS Accreditation Status At Monthly Meeting

TPS has presented at monthly meetings all school year to show the progress it has made in improving student test scores.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Public Schools is making big strides toward improving its accreditation status.

In 2023, State Superintendent Ryan Walters ordered the district to improve test scores and reading skills for kids. Eight months later, both parties couldn’t be happier with the changes so far.

Dr. Ebony Johnson has been the leader spearheading all of the changes since she took over in the middle of the school year. She said the district has incredible data already to prove how hard it’s been working to help TPS kids succeed.

Dr. Johnson presented some of the district’s updates and explained how leaders are meeting goals set by the state. Students completed new testing and are awaiting results.

She also said more than 2,200 TPS employees have completed additional reading training to better help students in elementary and secondary classrooms.

She also created a team she said has reduced district deficiencies from nearly 100 to only three.

All of that is just the start of many positive changes, and the state school board had nothing but praise at the meeting on Thursday, May 23.

"This is her long term goals and success of Tulsa students. I’ve heard that commitment from Dr. Johnson from day one. I’ve heard that commitment from the board from day one. They want to see an improvement for all the kids in Tulsa, want to make sure they are supported," Walters said.

And Walters also announced the state board is giving TPS $400,000 for its summer school programs.

“There is so much work still to be done in summer and in fall. But (I'm) very, very proud of the team for wrapping our arm around TPS and figuring out as an entire community what we need to do to move the needle. Our students deserve it," Johnson said.

TPS has big plans for the summer. The district is enrolling more than 7,200 kids in a 20-day-long program to help them with extra instruction and fun activities.

It’s also offering small group training for those falling behind, and it’s offering a program for students who need extra credits to graduate.

Those programs are still open and information is on the TPS website.