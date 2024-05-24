22 Tulsa Tech Criminal Justice Graduates Sworn In As Detention Officers

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office swore in 22 criminal justice graduates on Thursday.

By: News On 6

Nearly two dozen Tulsa Tech students are now detention officers.

Sheriff Vic Regalado said it's been a huge help filling their open positions.

"It's no secret law enforcement has been down significantly in last few years, it's getting harder and harder to recruit, and so having this pipeline, especially in the jail where we really feel the effects of lack of manpower, has been awesome," Sheriff Regalado said.

Fifteen of the graduates are over 18 and will start working in the jail in June.

Once they're 21, they can go on to become deputies.