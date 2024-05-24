Outdoor Adventures With Tess: Jonathan Polasek's Catches In Cabo

Friday, May 24th 2024, 7:27 am
News On 6's Jonathan Polasek went on a big outdoor adventure in Cabo this week.
He and his family headed out on the water for some deep-sea fishing and made some super cool catches.
They landed a lot of big fight, including a couple Striped Marlin. And now he's back to work and reality.
Tess Maune loves sharing your outdoor pictures. If you have a fishing, hunting or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to her on Facebook. | CLICK HERE for her page.
