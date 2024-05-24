Actors Damon Gillespie, Dr. Hasaan Rasheed Discuss Their Preparation For Celebrity Boxing Comic Con

Two actors, Damon Gillespie and Dr. Hasaan Rasheed, joined us to talk about their preparations for the upcoming Celebrity Boxing Comic Con happening in Grand Lake.

Friday, May 24th 2024, 8:42 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Many stars have signed up for Celebrity Boxing Comic Con, taking place this weekend in Grand Lake.

Two of them joined us Friday on Six In The Morning. You may recognize Damon Gillespie from television shows such as The Society, Tiny Pretty Things, Rise, and Paint. Dr. Hasaan Rasheed is a fitness advocate and appeared in the Black Panther film and Endgame.

We welcomed them to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch and they discussed their preparations for this event, as well as some of their experiences in the entertainment industry.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Celebrity Boxing Comic Con.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 24th, 2024

May 24th, 2024

May 21st, 2024

May 20th, 2024

Top Headlines

May 25th, 2024

May 25th, 2024

May 25th, 2024

May 25th, 2024