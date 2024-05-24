Boxing Legend Ray Mercer, Actor Zack Ward Talk About Their Participation In Celebrity Boxing Comic Con

Friday, May 24th 2024, 9:08 am
Many celebrities are headed to Grand Lake for the Celebrity Boxing Comic Con this Memorial Day weekend.
Two stars joining us to talk about this event are actor Zack Ward, best known for his role as the bully in A Christmas Story, and Ray Mercer who held the 1991 World Boxing Organization’s heavyweight title.
They stopped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch on Friday morning. | CLICK HERE to learn more about Celebrity Boxing Comic Con.
