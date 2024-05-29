Revitalization Plans Underway For Northridge Plaza In Tulsa

The Northridge Plaza near North Peoria and East 50th Place was once a thriving retail destination in North Tulsa in the late 70s and 80s. The two owners said they plan to revive the shopping center.

Revitalization plans are underway for a shopping center in North Tulsa.

The Northridge Plaza near North Peoria and East 50th Place was once a thriving retail destination in North Tulsa in the late 70s and 80s. The two owners said they plan to revive the shopping center.

News On 6's MaKayla Glenn spoke with Natalie and Harold Jones several months ago when they opened NovaStar Express Urgent Care, which is located across the street from the shopping center.

The Joneses said they bought the 58,000 square foot shopping center with the goal of creating a one-stop shop that includes their urgent and primary care services, as well as mental health, speech pathology, and a pharmacy all in one building.

Harold said that they envision the other six buildings in the area to include restaurants, a donut shop, a skating rink, a park for kids, and more.

He said their goal is to stimulate the local economy, so they don't have to go to other communities.

“Economic development, economic roles over to social development. If we can begin to build this community, build this shopping center, then we can begin to build our people socially to where they know that they have something that they can look forward to, even the job aspect. So we’re excited," Harold said.

The new renovations are expected to be complete by the end of the year.