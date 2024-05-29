Greenwood Rising Museum Offering Free Admission On May 31 And June 1; Reservations Encouraged

Since opening in 2021, the Greenwood Rising Museum has welcomed in guests from far and wide to learn about the history and resilience of the Black community in Tulsa and beyond. Dr. Raymond Doswell is the Executive Director, and he was here to tell us more about some big events going on this week.

By: News On 6

This weeks marks 103 years since the race massacre wiped out most of the area of Tulsa known as Black Wall Street.

The museum is offering free admission on May 31 and June 1. It's advised that you reserve a spot on its website. CLICK HERE to learn more about the Greenwood Rising Museum.