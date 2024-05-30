I-44 Ramp To Eastbound Highway 51 Reopened After Earlier Crash

3:35 p.m. Update: The eastbound I-44 ramp to Highway 51 is back open after an earlier crash, ODOT says. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the eastbound I-44 ramp to eastbound Highway 51/ Broken Arrow Expressway is closed due to the crash.

By: News On 6

3:35 p.m. Update: The eastbound I-44 ramp to Highway 51 is back open after an earlier crash, ODOT says.

A crash at I-44 and the Broken Arrow Expressway will close the eastbound ramp for several hours, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the eastbound I-44 ramp to eastbound Highway 51/ Broken Arrow Expressway is closed due to the crash.

ODOT says crews expect cleanup to last into rush hour traffic. Drivers are recommended to use an alternate route.

It's unclear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.