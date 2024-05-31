Tulsa Woman Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting, Killing Boyfriend

A Tulsa County judge sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison for shooting and killing her boyfriend.

Thursday, May 30th 2024, 10:47 pm

By: News On 6


Investigators said they found Jeremy Wilkes shot in the chest and lying in a yard near Latimer and Yale in February.

They said witnesses heard Kerri Jo Stephens arguing with Wilkes in a nearby home, then heard a gunshot.

She pled guilty to manslaughter on Thursday and will have to register as a violent offender.

