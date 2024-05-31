Black Wall Street Legacy Festival Brings Fun For The Whole Family To Greenwood

On Saturday, June 1, there will be a full day of events for the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. People at the festival can expect food trucks, an art exhibit, live music, and historical and educational conversations.

The 4th annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival is happening this weekend and has plenty of events for the entire family.

It's organized by the Terrance Crutcher Foundation and several community partners.

The Legacy Festival's mission is to inspire hope, spread truth, and extend tradition while commemorating the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Jayla Simone Meeks, a member of the planning committee, said the event celebrates the resilience and achievements of the Greenwood community by ensuring the story of Greenwood doesn't fade away.

People at the festival can expect food trucks, an art exhibit, live music, and historical and educational conversations.

“This event is truly for community by community, led by survivors, led by descendants. Our hope is that this continues to go on every single year, and gonna get better and better. We’re already excited for what’s gonna happen this weekend; all the people that are going to come and learn and truly build community. And that hope will be ignited," Meeks said.

On the morning of June 1, there will be a ride to remember at 7 a.m. and then the street festival kicks off at noon along Greenwood Avenue.

Grammy Award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton will perform, along with other local artists. Roland Martin will serve as the emcee.