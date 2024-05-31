Student STEM Camp In Broken Arrow Shines Light On Possible Career Paths

The Broken Arrow Summer Stem Camp is highlighting the career paths of manufacturing and healthcare industries. Many of these jobs are in demand locally.

By: News On 6

-

Broken Arrow’s Economic Development Corporation is working to expose more students to careers in the STEM field.

The Broken Arrow Summer Stem Camp is highlighting the career paths of manufacturing and healthcare industries. Many of these jobs are in demand locally.

The free camp is separated where students can choose the specific career field they want to go into.

Leaders with BA’s Economic Development Corporation said it is their second year and the program is targeting students entering the 10th through 12th grade.

Students will visit local companies to get an up-close look and do hands-on activities. Some of those agencies include Solar Turbines, Hillcrest, and Ascension St. John.

"There are a lot of concerns over aging workforce population. And as companies continue to have older workforce, they think about what it's like to bring in a younger skilled workforce. Again if the students and the upcoming workforce don’t know what opportunities are there, if they aren’t sure what careers they want to go into, then as employers start to age out their workforce, they are going to have a gap," said De’Andre Fahie with Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation.

This camp is not limited to Broken Arrow Students. Those interested must apply to participate by clicking here. The deadline to apply is June 5.