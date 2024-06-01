'A Huge Weight Off': Driver In 2023 Double Fatal Car Crash Arrested In Washington County

A pair of Washington County families say they are relieved after a driver was arrested for a double fatal crash.

-

A pair of Washington County families say they are relieved after a driver was arrested for a double fatal crash.

Kiana Johnson and Shannon Suter died in July 2023 when investigators say the driver, Skyler Oliver, wrecked.

The parents of both of the girls say it was an important day and they hope this is one step closer to getting justice.

Oliver was arrested and will be charged in Washington County with two counts of first-degree manslaughter and one count of giving alcohol to people under 21.

The families of Johnson and Suter say the past 10 months have been agonizing until they got the news Friday.

"I was actually out mowing, and just kind of broke down instantly,” said Kirk Johnson, Kiana’s father. “Called my daughter, she broke down, and we both kind of cried together on the phone. It was a good day."

"It was a huge weight off,” said Fawn Suter, Shannon’s mother. “It's been a long time, but I'm happy to see something's happening."

They say Oliver’s arrest is something they’ve been hoping for all this time, and they are glad to see that the case is moving forward.

"It's been 10 months just grieving, trying to accept the process, trying to just get through life as we need to,” said Johnson. “Just be there for my other kids."

Both are thankful for all the people who have shown their support during their fight for justice.

"All Kiana's friends and everybody's friends, they're all, 'hey if you need anything, you've got a support system,”’ said Johnson. “Along with my family and my kids and everybody."

And those who have let the parents know, the positive impact their kids made.

"A lot of her friends, people that I didn't know that knew her, people walking down the street, she would stop and play with kids,” said Suter. “Their parents would let us know how much the kids loved her. And how missed she is."

Shannon Suter’s dad Nick Suter says life has been so different and will never be the same without her.

“It does feel good to know there might be some accountability to come," Suter said.