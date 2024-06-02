15-Year-Old Girl Dies After Crash In Cherokee County

A 15-year-old girl is dead after a crash in Cherokee County on Saturday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Sunday, June 2nd 2024, 6:52 pm

By: News On 6


The crash was on North 561 road near Tahlequah. The driver, an 18-year-old, failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle flipped an unknown number of times, according to OHP.

According to troopers, speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Of the six people in the car, two were not wearing seatbelts, including the girl who was killed. OHP says she was thrown from the vehicle.

The 15-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries, OHP says.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
