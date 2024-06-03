Cherokee, Muscogee Tribes Comment On 100th Anniversary Of Indian Citizenship Act

Both Cherokee and Muscogee tribes agree that this anniversary is a great reminder of how far they have come since the Indian Citizenship Act was passed, but that doesn't mean they want to celebrate because it's complicated for some.

Sunday, June 2nd marks 100 years since the Indian Citizenship Act passed. It's a law that made all Native Americans born in the United States, U.S. Citizens. Before this law citizenship was based on the percentage of Native American ancestry a person had, whether they were a veteran, or, if they were a woman married to a U.S. citizen.

When the Indian Citizenship Act passed 100 years ago, Jason Salsman, the Muscogee Nation Public Information Officer, said not all Native Americans were on board with the new law.

"Really just looked at it as well you know this is a weakening or giving up of sovereignty and we are who we are, and we don't need to be citizens of another country, we are citizens of our nations of our people," Salsman said.

When he reflects on the last 100 years, Salsman says he's most proud of how Native Americans served because even though Indigenous veterans were citizens some still didn't have voting rights.

"They thought enough of this land that we belong to that we would still go and fight in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam all of those things. Those are the things I think about when I reflect on 100 years. Maybe it wasn't always the way we wanted it but we always had that responsibility to this land and to service and to the defense of this place."

Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. with Cherokee Nation says it’s important to remember this anniversary because it wasn't too long ago Native Americans weren't considered citizens.

"It helps us understand why the Cherokee Nation and the other tribes are here today why we are sovereign governments, why it took an act of congress to even extend citizenship to native Americans because native Americans were not part of the American family of citizens or even governments," Hoskin Jr. said.

On Sunday, both Muscogee and Cherokee Tribes agreed they have a responsibility to work alongside the United States.

"We're no different than anyone else when it comes to the human condition, we all want this place to be great and it's up to us to be good partners, work together, and do that and we want people to reciprocate that too," Salsman said.

While both tribes say they don't want to forget the passing of the Indian Citizenship Act they want to focus on what's happening currently.

"We're contributing mightily, and so even though there's a lot further to go in this country in terms of justice and fairness in terms of Indian country we should really be proud of what's happening right now in the country and how native American tribes are leading," Hoskin Jr. said.

"We do that with our law enforcement, we do that with our social programs, we do that with our educational programs, we do that with our health system, and so if we want to do all those things and say all those things we have to back it up," said Salsman.