Tulsans Travel To IKEA In Texas For Campaign To Bring The Store To Oklahoma

By: News On 6

IKEA lovers from Tulsa got the chance to visit the store in Texas on Sunday.

It's part of the Tulsa Loves IDEA campaign, in which people pay $25 a ticket to take the day-long trip on a charter bus.

The event sold out with dozens still on a wait list.

Fans said they hope more events like this will bring enough attention to build a store in Tulsa.

"It'd be more convenient if we had an IKEA here in Tulsa. It would make it easier for everyone I believe. Cause they make great products and they're affordable. I think we're a large enough city to where we could sustain an IKEA," said Steven Valderrama.