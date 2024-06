Starting this week, the tribe is taking applications in Claremore, Catoosa, Jay, Pryor and Colcord.

By: News On 6

The Cherokee Nation said it is expanding relief applications for citizens affected by the storms in late May.

Applicants must provide address verification and have a Cherokee citizen in their home.

There can only be one applicant per household and you can only apply once. For more information, call 918-453-5422.