Outdoor Adventures With Tess: Gary Crow In Miami Spots Rare Whistling Ducks

By: News On 6

There was a rare sighting in Miami of a pair of black-bellied whistling ducks that Gary Crow photographed over the weekend.

This species’ range is from the tropics of Central America, up into parts of Texas, Louisiana and Arizona. But the wildlife department has documented cases of breeding pairs in far southeastern Oklahoma.

These unique ducks don’t quack, instead they make a whistling sound.

