Outdoor Adventures With Tess: Gary Crow In Miami Spots Rare Whistling Ducks

There was a rare sighting in Miami of a pair of black-bellied whistling ducks that Gary Crow photographed over the weekend.

Monday, June 3rd 2024, 6:48 am

By: News On 6


MIAMI, Okla. -

There was a rare sighting in Miami of a pair of black-bellied whistling ducks that Gary Crow photographed over the weekend.

This species’ range is from the tropics of Central America, up into parts of Texas, Louisiana and Arizona. But the wildlife department has documented cases of breeding pairs in far southeastern Oklahoma.

These unique ducks don’t quack, instead they make a whistling sound.

Tess Maune loves sharing your outdoor pictures. If you have one you'd like to see featured here, you can share them with Tess on social media. | CLICK HERE for her Facebook page.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 3rd, 2024

June 3rd, 2024

June 3rd, 2024

June 3rd, 2024

Top Headlines

June 3rd, 2024

June 3rd, 2024

June 3rd, 2024

June 3rd, 2024