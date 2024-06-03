Events In Oklahoma Support Research Initiatives For Alzheimer's And Brain Awareness Month

Oklahoma’s Alzheimer’s Association said early detection is key to fighting against the disease because if it is found early enough, a person may be eligible for treatment.

By: News On 6

-

Health experts say Alzheimer’s and other forms of brain disease continue to effect Americans at alarming rates.

Oklahoma’s Alzheimer’s Association said early detection is key to fighting against the disease because if it is found early enough, a person may be eligible for treatment.

Experts say LEQEMBI is one of the best treatment options available for people with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. It is given by infusion targeting the cause of the disease removing the beta amyloid plaques from the brain.

In honor of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, a series of events will be held by the Alzheimer’s Association of Oklahoma to bring funds and awareness for the disease support research initiatives, as well as support programs. One major program is a partnership with the Tulsa Opera.

“They have been offering a 'Songs by Heart' program in memory care facilities in Tulsa. And now it will be available for free as an early stage engagement opportunity. That begins on June 13th and will happen Thursday afternoons," said Meggie Gaskins with Oklahoma Alzheimer’s Association.

Anyone impacted by Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia can call the association’s 24/7 helpline at: 800-272-3900. It is available for caregivers as well.