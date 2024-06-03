Rally Walk For Oklahoma Parkinson's Alliance Happening In Tulsa

An upcoming Tulsa event is shining a spotlight on the fight to beat Parkinson's disease. Oklahoma Parkinson's Alliance Matthew Morton and Parkinson's Patient Don Paight joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about this year's event and the importance of walks like this.

An upcoming Tulsa event is shining a spotlight on the fight to beat Parkinson's disease.

Oklahoma Parkinson's Alliance Matthew Morton and Parkinson's Patient Don Paight joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about this year's event and the importance of walks like this. This year's walk is Saturday, June 8 starting at 6th and Main in Downtown Tulsa.

For more information about how to register or donate VISIT oklahomAPA.org



