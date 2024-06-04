‘I Feel Represented’: Mexican Citizens In Tulsa Vote In Historic Mexican Presidential Election

Many Mexican citizens in Oklahoma voted in the country’s election. Cinthia Trejo says she voted by mail a few weeks ago, and she’s glad she got to participate in what turned out to be an historic election.

Mexico has elected a woman to be president for the first time. Claudia Sheinbaum won with more than 50 percent of the vote.

Trejo was born in Mexico but moved to the U.S. when she was three-and-a-half years old.

She says she didn’t think twice about voting in this year’s Mexican presidential election.

"I thought it was really cool to vote from abroad, just because the Mexican government permitted that,” said Trejo. “I did it six years ago, and then six years later, I was like, 'I need to vote for these elections because its two incredible women."'

This year’s election was historic for Mexico because the two front-running candidates were both women.

"I feel represented,” said Trejo. “I feel somebody that looks like me, that speaks like me, and the fact that it was with two women, it just makes it even better."

Trejo is glad she gets to have her voice heard even though she’s living abroad.

"They cared for us, they want our voice to be represented,” said Trejo. “Because sometimes we're not represented in many ways because we're here. The fact that I did it six years ago and now, it's like my vote matters."

She is excited to see how the future U.S. president will work with Mexico’s newly elected president.

"In the U.S. upcoming elections, we're going to have, whoever it is, a new relationship with the winner, which is Claudia [Sheinbaum] from Mexico,” said Trejo. “We're going to see a different perspective for the first time.”

She believes it’s important for all Mexican citizens to vote in their elections.

"If you're from Mexico and you have an INE voter card or are interested in getting one, please make your vote count. Please vote,” said Trejo. “It's an easy process."

If you are a Mexican citizen and want to vote in future elections, you can call the Mexican Consulate in Oklahoma City or visit their website here.