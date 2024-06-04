Tulsa County Warns About Scammers Pretending To Be Assessor Employees

Scammers are pretending to be employees inspecting properties and taking pictures.

Tuesday, June 4th 2024, 7:15 am

By: News On 6


TULSA COUNTY, Okla. -

Tulsa County said scammers are pretending to be county assessor employees.

Tulsa County said its employees always wear yellow vests, wear photo IDs, and have a white Assessor's Office decal on their vehicle. Official employees do not go to people's doors.

If you see anything suspicious, call the Assessor's Office if you want to check to see if the person is legitimate. That number is 918-596-5100.
