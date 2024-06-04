Local Author Talks About Her New Memoir, Being Raised In Native American Boarding School

A Native American writer recently published a new book about the lives of six young people who help a Creek Freedman girl get through her first semester of college. Author Sulli Mariah Lee joins us to talk more about it.

A Native American writer recently published a new book about the lives of six young people who help a Creek Freedman girl get through her first semester of college. Some of their efforts include a couple of illegal acts.

Author Sulli Mariah Lee said her novel is a memoir and based on her real life experience being raised in a Native American boarding school.

Lee stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about what pushed her to write, Wees Are Kneak Moments. | CLICK HERE to learn more about the book.