Some Farms In Oklahoma Let Visitors Pick Blueberries Through The Season

Tuesday, June 4th 2024, 9:45 am

By: News On 6, Alyssa Miller


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

It's the blueberry-picking season in Oklahoma! Our state has several local farms that let you pick your own.

Blueberry picking season in Oklahoma starts in June and runs through early August.

Thunderbird Berry Farm is a family-owned and operated business in Broken Arrow. It is a three-generation operation where you can pick your own blueberries.

Thunderbird Berry Farm is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This season the farm is doing two Friday night picnics on June 14 and June 28.

