Author Of 'Left For Dead' Discusses The True Story Behind The New Book

If you're looking for that next summer read and you love history and adventure, we might have an idea for you! "Left for Dead" is the latest historical nonfiction book from author Eric J. Dolan. He joins Dave Davis to talk about it.

By: News On 6

-

If you're looking for that next summer read and you love history and adventure, we might have an idea for you! Left for Dead is the latest historical nonfiction book from author Eric J. Dolan. He joins Dave Davis to talk about it.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Left for Dead and purchase a copy.

What is Left for Dead about?

"It's basically a book about three ships that arrived at the Falkland Islands sequentially during the War of 1812. There's an American sailing vessel that's going down there to kill seals, take their pelts, and send them to China. There's a shipwreck British Brig that came from Australia that had hoped to make it to London but didn't quite get there and crashed into the Falkland Islands. And there's a British warship that is sent to rescue the British castaways from the British Brig. It's a complicated story, but it's told in a relatively simple, straightforward way."