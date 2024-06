According to Mental Health America, 350 million Americans are experiencing a mental illness and 55 percent of adults do not get treatment. One barrier to treatment is the stigma around mental health. Dr Stevan Lahr with Family and Children's Services joined News On 6 to talk about how to decrease the stigma around mental health which can be a barrier to treatment.

