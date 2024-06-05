School Routine To Summer Break: Tips To Support Kids' Emotional Wellbeing

Doctors say transitioning from the school year to summer can lead to increased mental and behavioral health issues for some kids.

Schools are more than just places for learning. They support students' mental health and well-being through education, prevention, and early intervention.

News On 6's MaKayla Glenn spoke with Parkside Psychiatric Hospital and Clinic about how being out of school could cause mental health issues for some kids.

Dr. Matthew Sharp is a pediatric psychiatrist at Parkside and said they see fewer children in the summer because they have less stress going on.

He said if you do notice your child is not functioning or are as happy, you should get professional help.

Dr. Sharp said without the stressors of early wake-up times, academic pressures, and social dynamics at school, children may experience less stress during the summer.

However, Dr. Sharp said school serves as a primary avenue for detecting and addressing abuse, and that the summer can lead to feelings of isolation in some children.

"If we are noticing that our kids are not doing as well or are struggling then it would be to get engaged and involved in community resources, outpatient services like we have here at Parkside; to just try to figure out the origin of what's going on. Because major depression can happen from extreme loneliness and if you can resolve those problem at home, it can reduce stress," Sharp said.

Sharp said keeping a consistent schedule, planning activities for children to look forward to, and time for physical activity and rest can help.