Tulsa Chocolate Shop Offering New Sweet Treat For Summer's Fifth Night

By: News On 6

A Tulsa chocolate shop is joining in on a viral social media food trend.

Glacier Chocolate is introducing its new Chocolate Strawberry Melt Cups on Thursday, June 6 at its Utica Square location. The delicious treat uses just two ingredients.

"It really is a pretty simple process, but it is absolutely delicious," said co-owner Katie Hutto. "We just take the freshest berries we can find, rinse them, cut the tops off, fill a cup, and just drizzle fresh Couverture on top of it."

Glacier uses its own signature chocolate imported from Belgium.

"We are going to have milk, dark, and white chocolate available, so you can pick which flavor you like," said Hutto.

The trend started in London's Borough Market.

"There is a little shop called Turnips there that has been doing this for a few years," she said.

The Chocolate Strawberry Cups went viral on TikTok, and several people requested Glacier Chocolate do it here. Hutto said, that typically, they only offer chocolate-covered fruit around Valentine's Day but decided to make an exception.

"Currently we are just going to be offering it at our Utica Square location, but we have plans to add it to our other location very soon," said Hutto.

The goal is to draw more people into the shop on Thursdays during Summer's Fifth Night in Utica Square.

She said, "We are 100% local. We are locally owned, all of the people that work for us live locally, and it just really helps to support the community as a whole."

Glacier Chocolate will begin serving the Chocolate Strawberry Melt Cups every Thursday starting at 5 p.m.

