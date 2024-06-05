'Even If She Had A Bad Day.. She Tried To Be Happy': Family Remembers 10-Year-Old Girl Killed In Wreck

A Green Country family is angry no one has been charged in the wreck that killed a 10-year-old Glenpool girl.

-

A Green Country family is angry no one has been charged in the wreck that killed a 10-year-old Glenpool girl.

They say the girl's mother was driving at the time and they want her held accountable.

Anthony and Alicia Pinkstaff are coming up on the two-year anniversary of Paieton's death.

They say losing her has been life-altering and heartbreaking and they just want justice for her and to make sure she's never forgotten.

Reminders of Paieton are everywhere in the couple's life.

"A light of sun, that's kind of how we remember her with the sunshine. Always happy," said Alicia Pinkstaff, Paieton's stepmother.

They say she was a daddy's girl who was always positive.

She loved animals and had dreams of being a cheerleader.

"Even if she had a bad day by the time she went to bed, she tried to be happy," said Anthony Pinkstaff, Paieton's father.

Paieton was a passenger in her mother's car on June 30th, 2022, when they crashed near Duncan.

Paieton's injuries were so bad, she died days later on July 4th.

Public records show her mom had two previous DUI convictions and child endangerment convictions.

Anthony and Alicia feel like they still don't have any answers about what exactly happened that day.

"She lost her life, and nobody has even batted an eye it seems like for us," Alicia said.

Right now, they are focusing on keeping Paieton's memory alive like covering their house in her favorite flower, sunflowers, eating her favorite cheese pizza on her birthday, and Anthony singing the same song he sang to her every night since she was four.

"From that point on I had to sing her the song You Are My Sunshine every night because that's who she was and all the way up to this point I still, I can't stop, I still have to do it every night," he said.

Even though she was only 10 when she was taken from them, they say Paeiton taught them so much about life and seeing the good in everything.

"That's something that I always tried to teach her, after everything it's really hard... She's teaching us now, definitely teaching us now," Anthony said.

The Stephens County District Attorney says his office just received the report from Duncan Police a month ago and will be reviewing it to determine if charges will be filed.

News On 6 submitted an open records request Tuesday for the traffic report from Duncan Police but has not yet received it.