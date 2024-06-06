'Picture In Scripture' Wrapping Up Final Summer Season In Grand Lake

‘Picture in Scripture’ is an outdoor amphitheater in the hills surrounding Grand Lake. It has been bringing Bible stories to life since 1985 and is wrapping up its final season this summer.

By: News On 6

The productions feature live actors, special effects, state-of-the-art sound and live exotic animals.

Linda Goldner and her husband run ‘Picture in Scripture’ have produced four different Biblical plays at the amphitheater.

Linda stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about their final production, "Ruth." | CLICK HERE to learn more about Picture in Scripture.