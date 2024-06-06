Man Climbs Tower In Tulsa, Authorities Bring Him Down Safely

A man who climbed a 100+ foot tower in Tulsa was rescued by authorities on Thursday.

Thursday, June 6th 2024, 3:37 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Authorities in Tulsa said a man in distress climbed an antenna tower along Sheridan on Thursday.

Officers and firefighters staged at 800 N. Sheridan to communicate with the man and bring him down safely.

Tulsa Police shared photos on Facebook, saying the Community Response Team used a ladder truck to get him on the ground.

A northbound lane of Sheridan was closed due to the emergency vehicles, TPD said.

He was up in the air for at least two hours.

The man was taken down from the tower around 3:30 p.m. TPD said he will get the medical and mental health help he needs.
