Man Pleads Guilty To Leaving Scene Of Accident

Thursday, June 6th 2024, 6:23 pm
A man pled guilty in federal court to crashing into a volunteer firefighter, then running from the scene.
Brian Tate pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident.
He crashed head-on into Olive Fire Assistant Chief Matt Laffoon's vehicle.
Laffoon was working a wildfire near Shamrock at the time.
Tate took off and left his girlfriend in the car.
Laffoon is still recovering from his injuries.
Previous Stories:
June 6th, 2024
June 7th, 2024
June 8th, 2024
June 8th, 2024
June 8th, 2024
June 8th, 2024