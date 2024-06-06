Man Pleads Guilty To Leaving Scene Of Accident

A man pled guilty in federal court to crashing into a volunteer firefighter, then running from the scene.

Brian Tate pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident.

He crashed head-on into Olive Fire Assistant Chief Matt Laffoon's vehicle.

Laffoon was working a wildfire near Shamrock at the time.

Tate took off and left his girlfriend in the car.

Laffoon is still recovering from his injuries.

