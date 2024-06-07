Mecum Tulsa 2024 Auction Features Hundreds Of Unique Vehicles

The Mecum Tulsa 2024 auction is at the SageNet Center June 7 and June 8 with roughly 600 vehicles up for auction. There is everything from muscle cars to pickup trucks and SUVs.

One truck in particular stands out. A 1947 Didge Custom Pickup was built and restored back in 2012 by Heart of a Craftsman with help from the Tulsa Boy's Home. There was a lot of work that went into getting the truck looking the way it is currently.

Donavin Calmer is the pastor and director of Heart of a Craftsman Ministries. He said the Tulsa Boy's Home got to spend a lot of time working on the truck while also learning Christian values.

"The boys were really excited at the end of the week to see the truck start up and drive it, and basically they started with a frame and a body. We actually painted the truck during the week, and it was a great opportunity speaking to the lives of these young boys from Tulsa Boy's Home," Calmer said.

Calmer said the truck is a tribute to the men and women who defend the United States. He hopes the truck will get to stay in the Tulsa area after it goes up for auction.

The auction is also a great opportunity for the Tulsa area in general because of how much attention it brings to Green Country. There will be people from all over attending the auction including Colorado and Texas which, in turn, helps bring in more revenue to Tulsa.

"The environment here in Tulsa is very welcoming and we do provide some kind of economic impact. You see all the hotels are full. There’s a lot of activities going on outside before the auction starts or even after the auctions are over people are driving or helping the economic impact for Tulsa itself," Breeann Poland, Mecum's director of marketing and communications said.

Doors open up at 8 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday with the auction starting around 10 a.m. Tickets to the auction can be purchased in advance or on-site.