61-Year-Old Man On Motorcycle Killed In Wagoner County Crash

Saturday, June 8th 2024, 9:06 pm

By: News On 6


WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. -

A motorcycle rider from Mounds was killed in a Wagoner County crash on Saturday, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said James David Spring, 61, died after a crash with another vehicle along OK-16 at E. 100th St N.

OHP said the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Spring died on the way to the hospital about an hour later.

The other vehicle had five occupants including the driver. None of them were injured, OHP reports.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
